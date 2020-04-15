Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,430 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

