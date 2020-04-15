Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after buying an additional 489,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

