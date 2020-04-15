Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

