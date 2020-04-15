Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

