Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,770 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

