Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,960 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. FMR LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,576,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 303,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.83.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

