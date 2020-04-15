Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,166,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,895,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,485,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.85.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

