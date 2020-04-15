Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Msci by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $313.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.44. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.56.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.