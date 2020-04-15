FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

