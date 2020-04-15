Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

