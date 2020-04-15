Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

XEL opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

