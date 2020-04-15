Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $319.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

