15,100 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

GNRC opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

