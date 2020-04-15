Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 41,935 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 25.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 85,119 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.