Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 45,557 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 292,240 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

