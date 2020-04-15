Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

