Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,577,000 after buying an additional 451,131 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Zoetis by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,860 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 958,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

