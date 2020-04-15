Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $204.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.98.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

