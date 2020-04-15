Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Radian Group worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.