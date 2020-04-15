Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 807,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,467,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123,974 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 266,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 765.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,907 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

