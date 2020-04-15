Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $412.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $412.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $348.79 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.33 and a 200-day moving average of $349.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.