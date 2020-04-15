Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,552,000 after buying an additional 287,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,787,000 after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,110 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.54.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.