Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,087 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,066. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

