Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Western Digital worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 159,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 113,367 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,418,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Argus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.96.

Western Digital stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,514. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.