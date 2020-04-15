Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Snap-on worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

