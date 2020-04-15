Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 19,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

