Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Linde from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.63.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.