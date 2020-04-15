Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of J M Smucker worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

