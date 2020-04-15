Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $14.54 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.