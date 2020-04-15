Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 75.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.