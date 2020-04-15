Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 588,399 Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 588,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.39% of Equillium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:EQ opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05).

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

