Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 69,480 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Exantas Capital worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

