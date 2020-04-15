Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 12,342 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HealthStream by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthStream by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSTM opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $812.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

