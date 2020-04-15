Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. Analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

