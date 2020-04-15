EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of EZCORP worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EZCORP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

