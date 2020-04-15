Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $357.39 million, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

