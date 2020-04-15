Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NML. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

