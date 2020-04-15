Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

Shares of KYN stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.