Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of MRVL opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

