Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,994,000 after acquiring an additional 144,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.