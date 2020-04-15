Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.