Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.