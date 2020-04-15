Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,356 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 666,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

PBCT stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

