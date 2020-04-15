Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $449,000 in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,413 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

