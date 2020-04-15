Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PINE. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

PINE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.