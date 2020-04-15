First Bank & Trust Purchases 1,710 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,365,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 50.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.12. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

