First Bank & Trust Has $87,000 Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in First Merchants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Merchants by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

