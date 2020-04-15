Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.26.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

