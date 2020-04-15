First Bank & Trust Purchases 233 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.53.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

