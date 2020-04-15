Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

